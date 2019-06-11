IoF Young Fundraiser of the Year announced

Emma Powell, who has fundraised for cancer charities since her twin sister lost her battle against the illness, has won this year’s IoF Young Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Emma’s sister Sophie died aged 11 after a two-year fight, and since then Emma has fundraised tirelessly, helping to raise over £130,000 for The Chartwell Children’s Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine, Demelza Hospice and CLIC Sargent.

She has used pocket money to host charity discos, organised raffles, cake sales, sponsored spells and also participated in a 54 mile sponsored walk around London’s football grounds. She has enabled magical wishes to be granted, a pool table to be purchased for a children’s cancer ward, and a holiday lodge has also been purchased on the Isle of Wight – a place Sophie loved – for use by poorly children so families can have some respite and make precious memories. Emma cut the ribbon at the opening of the lodge, which is called ‘Sophie’s Wish’.

The Institute of Fundraising has also announced the Highly Commended winner: 14 year old Anna Hadley, who fundraises for British Heart Foundation. At 13, Anna was diagnosed with a rare heart condition after collapsing during a PE lesson at school. She was placed on the heart transplant list on the 25 May 2018 and has had to give up active sports despite being a keen sports woman who played hockey for Worcester hockey club.

She was however given special permission to take part in the BHF Worcester Hearty Walk. On the walk last year, she raised £2,716 for the BHF with a further £343 for GOSH. Anna is determined to raise awareness of heart conditions in children, encouraging donor registration and raising money for the BHF and GOSH.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Main image: Emma and her sister Sophie in Florida.