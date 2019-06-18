Chance to win $5,000 with new .ORG Impact Awards

Public Interest Registry (PIR), the nonprofit manager of .ORG, has launched its own awards for all users of the domain.

The .ORG Impact Awards offer prizes of up to $5,000 for the winning nominations, which can be located anywhere globally, and recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations that have a connection to a registered .ORG domain for their contributions, achievements and the impact they have made in their communities.

The awards fall into three categories: individual, sector, and initiative with a deadline of 12 July for nominations.

The Individual Award Category recognises the personal contribution of one person in support of their organisation (which must use a .ORG domain) or to the broader community and/or mission under which the organisation operates. The awards in this category are:

Innovator Award Rising Star Award Outstanding Volunteer

The Sector Award Category will recognise one organisation under the following three awards:

.ORG Non-profit of the Year .ORG Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme of the Year .ORG Community Group of the Year

The Initiative Award Category will recognise .ORGs for programmatic initiatives that support broader organisational goals, and have a focus on online-based initiatives:

Best Social Media Campaign Top #GivingTuesday Campaign Outstanding Online Fundraising Campaign Outstanding Microsite Outstanding Website Redesign Best Integrated Communications Campaign Best Use of Partnerships/Celebrity Endorsement Outstanding Multimedia Content Outstanding Community Relations Campaign

The awards are free to enter, and winning nominations will receive $5,000 for their own non-profit organisation or another one of their choice.

More information is available on the .ORG Impact Awards site.