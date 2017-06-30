10 sessions at Fundraising Convention 2017 to look forward to

With over 160 sessions and activities lined up at the Institute of Fundraising’s Fundraising Convention next week, it is hard and even invidious to choose some. But here is our effort to do so. Why not share your list in the comments below?

1. Tony Elischer Foundation

Let’s start with a look back and look forwards. Fundraiser, consultant, thinker and supporter of upcoming fundraisers Tony Elischer will be remembered at Convention through the work of the Tony Elischer Foundation. Find out how this new foundation is planning to support talented fundraisers.

Going to @ioftweets #IOFFC next week? Watch for our cards in yr goody bag and find out how we support talented fundraisers. pic.twitter.com/xp25WkCzQW — Tony Elischer Fdn. (@TonyElischerFdn) June 29, 2017

2. Read ahead

Convention speakers have share their thoughts on various fundraising topics. This might help you choose which sessions to attend.

If you haven't already, why don't you read Matthew's and all the other great #IoFFC speaker blogs here: https://t.co/LzA5rDXjfa https://t.co/4fTudJJEtn — Inst. of Fundraising (@ioftweets) June 16, 2017

Kirsty Marrins has some tips too:

New post! Top tips to get the most out of Fundraising Convention https://t.co/UOnlgG8zSQ #IoFFC — Kirsty Marrins 📝 (@LondonKirsty) June 13, 2017

3. FREDtalks

FREDtalks – geddit? The second in this series of interviews with fundraisers will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the final day of Convention. Of course this means that even if you are not at Convention you can watch it from your desk or mobile device.

4. I’d have gotten away with it if…

So this is the first slide of my #ioffc talk on social content. I think it's pretty self-explanatory. pic.twitter.com/fk8wWzIY1Z — Jon Ware (@WareTheresSmoke) June 14, 2017

5. FiverGiver

One man’s simple Twitter idea yielded £12.5m according to CAF.

For those coming to my #FirstFiver session at #IOFFC (16:30-17:30, 3rd July), as a taster, here's the activity on the tweet that started it pic.twitter.com/lzPdBfQFCf — Johnny Five (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) May 29, 2017

6. Plenaries

7. Fun and games

8. This House believes…

There are many styles of session at Convention, including many that are participative.

9. Memorable donor experiences

Looking forward to presenting with @ClaireyJaneR next Monday at #IoFFC. She's doing the science part. I'll be whooshing my hair. pic.twitter.com/UvyI7udCnl — Richard Sved (@richardsved) June 27, 2017

10. Relax

Fundraising can be stressful, and so can a day or three at Fundraising Convention. This year there is a solution.

#Meditations #IoFFC suitable for beginners & experienced & if dressed in business attire! We'll make sure your comfortable 🙂 @ioftweets https://t.co/YDjjxkayoh — Wisdom Fish (@wisdomfishsays) June 30, 2017

Of course, UK Fundraising will be there throughout, reporting, interviewing and sharing what we can.

More reasons to be there?

Just over two weeks until the best ever Fundraising Convention in the entire history of fundraising conventions…. #IoFFC pic.twitter.com/NMujLyhQNo — Joe Jenkins (@MrJoeJenkins) June 16, 2017

I had hoped that the rising star session, such a success at last year’s Convention, would run again, but sadly not.

And without the traditional second night party, a hallmark of the event’s previous venue, there’ll be no choice to dress up as your favourite cowboy or rogue.

