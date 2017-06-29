UK Fundraising ranked in the Top 75 Fundraising Blogs

UK Fundraising has been listed in the top 75 fundraising blogs by Feedspot, the blog content feed-reader that lets you read all the blogs you follow in one place.

Anuj Agarwal, founder of Feedspot, this morning congratulated UK Fundraising for making the list.

He said he wanted “to thank you for your contribution to this world. This is the most comprehensive list of Top 75 Fundraising Blogs on the internet and I’m honoured to have you as part of this.”





Feedspot features a range of top blogs in a wide variety of categories.

How is the list created?

The ranked list of top blogs is based on the following criteria

Google reputation and Google search ranking

Influence and popularity on Facebook, Rwitter and other social media sites

Quality and consistency of posts.

Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review

Who is on the top 75 fundraising blogs?

UK Fundraising is in very good company. Other sites on the list include:

Network for Good

Pamela Grow

the Institute of Fundraising

John Haydon

Queerideas (Mark Philips)

CauseVox

Givergy

NPengage (Blackbaud)

You can read the full list at:

