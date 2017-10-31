The DigitalAgenda Impact Awards 2018 open for nominations

The DigitalAgenda Impact Awards 2018 have opened for nominations, searching for the best of UK technology for good.

Now in their second year, the DigitalAgenda Impact Awards celebrate digital innovations that make a positive impact on the way people live, learn and do business. There are 12 categories covering three broad themes of people, places and business, and the awards are open to entry from any UK-based business, government or non-profit using digital products or services for positive social or environmental impact. There will also be awards for people’s choice and individual impact.

Categories:

People theme

Education – technologies that are transforming both teaching and learning, in schools, universities or online.

Employment & skills – technology that is changing ways into work, and work itself, as well as initiatives that increase people’s skills and access to talent.

Health – technology that enhances healthcare knowledge and treatment, as well as people’s abilities to lead healthier and happier lives.

Sharing and communities – digital initiatives that help people to share resources more effectively, or where collaboration enables greater community participation and an increased sense of shared purpose.

Places theme

Cities – digital initiatives that enhance places and spaces, making them better places to live, work and play.

Climate – technologies that help organisations to manage and understand environmental change, helping them to create places that are more sustainable.

Sustainable living – technologies that enable individuals to live more sustainably, by providing higher-quality, healthier food or reducing waste.

Smart – products and services using smart technologies, including around travel, to make urban and rural living easier, offering greater mobility and enabling people to connect more easily.

Business

Business transformation – products and projects that help business, government and non-profits to become more effective and happier, healthier places to work.

Financial inclusion – technologies that make it easier for people to save and spend, and that enhance access to and the quality of financial services.

Investment – the best in impact funding provided by investors and backers of all kinds, across all platforms and funding routes.

The 2018 Impact Awards are sponsored by Nominet Trust, and are being run in association with private bank Berenberg. Entry is open until 18 December 2017, with judging to take place in January next year. Judges include representation from: Bethnal Green Ventures, Cass Centre for Charity Effectiveness, Essence, Freeformers, Nominet Trust, Northzone, RocketSpace, University College London, US Ai, ustwo and White Star Capital.

Julian Blake, DigitalAgenda Director and Editor said:

“The Impact Awards celebrate technology that is being used for positive impact rather than just for profit. Our awards highlight the amazing potential for technology to be a force for good. Technology isn’t always seen as a force for good, with understandable public fears about its effects on privacy, child safety and the future of work, but digital also offers the potential to address some of the biggest challenges we face.”

289 total views, 289 views today