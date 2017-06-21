Sainsbury’s launches search for 2017/18 charity partners

Sainsbury’s is asking customers to vote for its new charity partners for 2017/18.

The Local Charity of the Year scheme is back for the ninth year and winning charities will receive a year of support from their partnered store, which includes fundraising and awareness raising.

Each supermarket and convenience stores has shortlisted up to three charities. Voting runs until Sunday 25 June and customers can choose their favourite charity at their nearest store or online.

Stores will reveal their winning charity in July with official launch events taking place in early August.

Anna Harland, Sainsbury’s head of corporate responsibility & Society, said:

“Our colleagues have been really busy shortlisting some great charities which do brilliant work in local communities across the UK. It’s really important that our customers have a say in the charities we work with, so we’d urge everyone to vote in store or online before Sunday.”

Since its launch in 2009, the Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme has raised over £13 million and helped thousands of charities across the UK.

