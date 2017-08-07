Sainsbury’s new local charity partnerships launch in-store

Sainsbury’s new Local Charity of the Year partnerships launched in stores this weekend.

Now in its ninth year, Sainsbury’s Local Charity of the Year scheme has raised over £13 million to support local charities since 2009. This year, Sainsbury’s has set up over 1,100 new partnerships after customers were invited to vote for their favourite charity from a shortlist of three in their local store or online. Over 1.9 million votes were cast over a two-week period, and winning charities will receive a year’s worth of support through fundraising and awareness raising.

Sainsbury’s stores across the UK held launch events with their new charity partners over the weekend (Friday 4th – Sunday th6 August), with fundraising stands, awareness raising materials and other activities to celebrate the partnerships.

People can find out the name of the local charity their store is supporting online by entering their postcode, as well as in-store. Two of the charities being supported by Sainsbury’s stores in Bath for example are RICE, and Bath City Farm, while in Melksham in Wiltshire, Alzheimer’s Support is the chosen charity partner.

Deborah Clark, Community Affairs Manager at Sainsbury’s, said:

“We had a record breaking number of votes cast during this year’s voting period. With support from our colleagues and customers, we can continue to raise vital funds for charities which do great work in our local communities across the UK, starting with launch activity in our stores this weekend.”

