British Red Cross sets up Grenfell Tower fire fundraising appeal

The British Red Cross has set up an appeal to raise money to help people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in west London.

The London Fire Relief Fund was set up after Kensington and Chelsea council asked the charity to help co-ordinate fundraising in an appeal to support the residents and neighbours of the Grenfell Tower.

The money raised will be used to provide rapid support to people affected by the fire. In particular it will be distributed to help people buy the things they need “to give themselves and their families as much normality as they can get at this extraordinarily difficult time”.

The British Red Cross has experience of co-ordinating many emergency fundraising appeals. It did so following the 7/7 bombings on London’s transport in 2005, and in the past few months following the Manchester bombing and the London Bridge and Borough Market attacks. It typically works with the Local Authority to create a way to distribute funds to those most in need.

The fund is likely to work on a similar model to Manchester, with the British Red Cross using its expertise in fundraising and working closely to support the council to develop effective mechanisms.

Unimaginable tragedy

Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross said: “The people living in Grenfell Tower have suffered an unimaginable tragedy. Our hearts go out to all those who have lost so much.

“We have already seen the incredible outpouring of support from the local community, greater London and the whole country. We are now launching this national appeal, together with Kensington and Chelsea Council, to support those people who have lost everything, so they can receive financial help as soon as possible.”

He added that, in addition to launching the appeal, the charity was “keen to use [its] convening power to bring partners together to work out the best way to raise funds and distribute them.”

Councillor Nick Paget-Brown, Leader of Kensington and Chelsea, thanked the charity for its support. He said: “The generosity of the British public has been truly overwhelming so we are very grateful indeed that the British Red Cross has stepped in to lend its muscle and expertise to the relief operation.”

Red Cross volunteers respond to Grenfell Tower fire (14 June 2017)

