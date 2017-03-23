Over £200k raised in eight hours for Westminster policeman’s family appeal

An appeal on JustGiving to support the family of PC Keith Palmer, the Metropolitan Police officer who was fatally stabbed in yesterday’s terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament, has raised over £200,000 in its first eight and a half hours.

The PC Keith Palmer appeal page was set up by the Metropolitan Police Federation at 9.13am on 23 March, and passed its £100,000 target in a little over six hours, with donations from over 5,500 people. It then passed the £200,000 mark at 5.50pm, with donations from just over 10,000 people.

This makes it the fastest growing crowdfunding page on JustGiving to date.

JustGiving, based in London, has also made a donation of £10,000 in solidarity with the public’s efforts.

A spokesman for JustGiving said:

“JustGiving is united squarely behind our community in their efforts to raise money for the heroic Police Officer, PC Keith Palmer who died defending our principles and our democracy. Our team is working with our community and the page owner to share our solidarity and compassion with Keith’s wife and daughter in their time of need.”

Other appeals established

Other pages have also been set up on JustGiving by people wishing to show their support.

London’s Air Ambulance has also received donations from people wishing to show their support and respect for the emergency services. An appeal set up for the charity had received £10,000 by 10am this morning.

Thank you so much to all who donated to our charity after the tragic incident in #Westminster yesterday. In 24 hours you have raised + £10K pic.twitter.com/IzPQPMUTp0 — London'sAirAmbulance (@LDNairamb) March 23, 2017

London's air ambulance needs to buy a 2nd helicopter – raised £4m of £6m needed. Shall we help? https://t.co/QHxbDpg0gz #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/Bk3PPTiZ8A — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) March 23, 2017

