Over £200k raised in eight hours for Westminster policeman’s family appeal

Posted by on 23 March 2017 in News
1 Comment
An appeal on to support the family of PC Keith Palmer, the Metropolitan Police officer who was fatally stabbed in yesterday’s terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament, has raised over £200,000 in its first eight and a half hours.

The PC Keith Palmer appeal page was set up by the Metropolitan Police Federation at 9.13am on 23 March, and passed its £100,000 target in a little over six hours, with donations from over 5,500 people. It then passed the £200,000 mark at 5.50pm, with donations from just over 10,000 people.

This makes it the fastest growing crowdfunding page on JustGiving to date.

JustGiving, based in , has also made a donation of £10,000 in solidarity with the public’s efforts.

A spokesman for JustGiving said:

“JustGiving is united squarely behind our community in their efforts to raise money for the heroic Police Officer, PC Keith Palmer who died defending our principles and our democracy. Our team is working with our community and the page owner to share our solidarity and compassion with Keith’s wife and daughter in their time of need.”

 

 

Other appeals established

Other pages have also been set up on JustGiving by people wishing to show their support. 

JustGiving appeals following the London terror attack of 22 March 2017

Other appeals on JustGiving following the London attack of 22 March 2017

London’s Air Ambulance has also received donations from people wishing to show their support and respect for the emergency services. An appeal set up for the charity had received £10,000 by 10am this morning.

 

Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

  • Amazinglyso

    Whilst I have the utmost symapthy for the dead police officer and his surviving family, cannot condone the fundraising thing – his family will undoubtedly be in unlimited financial receipt of his work pension of 1.5 million. Please donate this money to food banks/deserving individuals who have survived personal atrocities such as lifelong abuse trauma – I have never once recieved governement compensation for the 2-15 year age level of sexual and mental abuse I endured as a child and unable to contribute anything back to society or fulfil individual personal goals as a benefit claimant; (worked previously for 25 years in demeaning jobs that only ever exaccerbated my mental health anxiety and clinical depression/borderline personality disorder) no financial or emotional support from exisiting family applies here.

    Paying tribute to his individual yet trained courage is TOPPS and important in our civilized and humane country, yet his family will already be financially well look after.

