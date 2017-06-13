IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards winners announced

Parkinson’s UK, Barnardo’s, Save the Children, CLIC Sargent, and Orbis are amongst the winners of this year’s Institute of Fundraising’s Insight in Fundraising Awards.

The winners were announced on 7th June at an awards evening held at London’s Café de Paris, and hosted by someone who appeared to be Donald Trump.

The Insight in Fundraising Awards are judged against four key criteria: strategic planning, insight, innovation and impact; and aim to celebrate the successes and achievements of analysts, database marketers, researchers and online fundraisers in delivering value, opportunities and impact from the use of insight in fundraising.

2017 winners:

Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising: Parkinson’s UK

Most Powerful Use of Insight from a Long Term Strategic Project: Save the Children

Most Powerful Use of Insight Using Innovative Methods of Data Analysis: CLIC Sargent

Most Power Use of Insight from Traditional Methods of Data Analysis: Barnardo’s with Wood for Trees

Most Powerful Insight Through Research: Orbis with Audience

Rising Star: Helena Keen from CRUK

Supplier of the Year: Wood for Trees

Team of the Year: Save the Children

Outstanding Achievement: Janet Snedden, Deputy MD at AmazeOne

Nick Mason, Chair of the Insight SIG, said:

“Entries this year were full of passion and innovation, highlighting the measurable impact it’s possible to realise by applying data and insight to fundraising. I heartily congratulate our winners for 2017 for worthy and standout analytics that have made real difference to the charities they support. So too, congratulations to this year’s Outstanding Contribution award winner, Janet Snedden, for her inspirational work in analytics and for her passion and drive in truly placing our specialist field of insight on the map within the fundraising sector.”

Once again, the winners of the Insight in Fundraising Awards are shortlisted for the Institute of Fundraising’s National Fundraising Awards for the Best Use of Insight category. The award will be presented at the IoF National Awards gala dinner on Monday 3rd July.

