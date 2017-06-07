National CSR Awards rebrand as Global Good Awards for 2018

The National CSR Awards are rebranding as the Global Good Awards for 2018, it has been announced.

The National CSR Awards were launched in 2015 by CEO and founder Karen Sutton. After three years, Sutton has made the decision to change their name to ‘reflect the ideal of ‘change’ more dynamically’. With the name change, the aim is to make the Awards more inclusive, and to reward businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises achieving ‘Global Good’. They will also include a number of new categories.

Final words from @KarenSuttonCSR & the big #GlobalGood announcement of a name change! More pics > https://t.co/Z1vSRlSTXT pic.twitter.com/hNIQTa3IlY — Global Good Awards (@GlobalGoodAward) May 30, 2017

Entries will re-open for 2018 on 1st December 2017.

Karen Sutton, CEO and founder of the Awards, said:

“These awards were originally born out of an ideal that everyone should be changing their actions in work – and in their personal lives – in order to make the world a better place. After three highly successful years, I wanted the Awards’ name to reflect that ideal more dynamically.”

This year’s winners were announced on 18th May. Awards included Best Individual Community Partnership, which went to UK Youth and Microsoft for their digital skills programme which expanded in 2016 with the creation of Generation Code, a programme to inspire the next generation of coders.

The joint Best Partnership in the Community award went to Selfridges and the Zoological Society of London for Project Ocean, an ongoing partnership to stop overfishing and pollution; increase ocean protection; and engage new audiences in marine conservation, and Best Community Partnership (Legacy) was awarded to Investec and the Bromley by Bow Centre for their Beyond Business initiative, a social enterprise incubator that launches and supports sustainable businesses in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Newham.

