Inaugural GivX awards celebrate top 25 UK community investors

The inaugural GivX awards launched this month, celebrating the UK’s top 25 community investors as measured through their per capita contribution of volunteering and fundraising.

Twenty-eight companies used GivX this year to measure their community investment and also submitted their scores to be considered for GivX’s Top 25. The 2017 GivX 25 include Euromonitor, ITV, HSBC, Cisco, Dixons Carphone, and John Lewis.

Developed by Benefacto, GivX’s aim is to make communicating and comparing the CSR work companies do more easily understandable. The framework is free to use and measures value based on six key metrics, with companies reporting just their total contribution, and a per employee score. Donations, fundraising and volunteering work are made comparable in terms of the ‘Community Value’ a company has created: defined as the replacement cost benefitting charities would have to pay if they were to purchase similar goods or services on the open market.

Ben Darlington, Benefacto Head of Member Services, said:

“The principle behind the GivX framework is one of simplifying CSR measurements to make it easier for businesses and organisations to measure their contribution to the community and then communicate it. Our inaugural awards were to celebrate an innovative group of companies, who by pioneering the framework, are committing to transparently and effectively reporting their change-making community investment programmes.”

Image: Euromonitor CSR Director with GivX Founder

