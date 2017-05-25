8 corporate fundraising partnerships for the end of May 2017

Here are eight of the corporate partnerships that have caught our eye this month, providing charities including Fresh Start, Cancer Research UK, and The Grand Appeal with everything from donations of household items, to fundraising through challenge events, bake sales, collection tins, and more.

CALA Homes & Fresh Start

CALA Homes has furnished 24 homes in Edinburgh for charity Fresh Start. The homes are provided by the charity for people recently made homeless and CALA Homes has provided beds, sofas and other essentials from its show homes in the east of Scotland.

Home Bargains & Cancer Research UK

Home Bargains has joined forces with Cancer Research UK in a new partnership that will see all 63 of the retailer’s southern sites carry collection boxes for the charity in-store. Home Bargains raised more than £165,000 through fundraising for its previous charity partner the British Red Cross.

Nomura & Whizz-Kidz

Nomura and Whizz-Kidz have announced a new two-year partnership. Nomura’s employees are aiming to raise a target of £300,000 over the two-year term. The funds raised will enable Whizz-Kidz to provide wheelchairs and mobility equipment for children across the UK, and will fund the Whizz-Kidz Mobile Community Service.

Morrisons Foundation & The Grand Appeal

Morrisons Foundation has donated £179,300 to The Grand Appeal’s Home from Home Appeal, which will offer free accommodation and private space for families of patients at Bristol Children’s Hospital. The donation will go towards meeting the £1.5 million target to fund the new accommodation, which will support up to 150 families a year.

Fantastic support from the community – cheers! https://t.co/dSBBO276Av — Francis House (@FrancisHouseCH) May 11, 2017

Joseph Holt Brewery & Francis House

Joseph Holt Brewery has beaten its target and raised more than £90,000 following an 18-month fundraising campaign for Francis House Children’s Hospice. More than 128 Joseph Holt pubs, plus free trade customers supported the brewery firm’s pledge in 2015 to raise over £50k for the Didsbury hospice.

The total was reached through bar collection tins and the combined efforts of fundraisers who organised fun days, beer festivals and the brewery staff tackling sporting challenges including the Great North Run.

Tombola & The Foundation of Light

The Foundation of Light has received backing from local tech company, tombola, to support their new £18m Beacon of Light development in Sunderland. tombola have donated £500,000 towards the building of the Beacon, which will be illuminated at night, and will include education and training facilities with an indoor football pitch above.

Barings & Breast Cancer Haven

Barings has added Breast Cancer Haven to the roster of 60 charities it supports. The firm will raise money this year to support a Barings’ team cycle ride from London to Amsterdam in June. Funds raised as part of this ride will support the work Breast Cancer Haven does to provide specialist care for people affected by breast cancer.

Allianz Legal Protection & the Association of Air Ambulances

Allianz Legal Protection has raised over £5,000 for the Association of Air Ambulances in the past 12 months, bringing its total so far to just over £400,000. Allianz UK has an initial three-year fundraising partnership with the Association of Air Ambulance and has set a target of raising £1million. ALP will continue to support Allianz UK in reaching this target with a further 10 charity events planned in 2017.

