Masonic Charitable Foundation to provide £3m to 300 charities through tercentenary fund

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is to give away £3 million to 300 charities across England and Wales to celebrate the 300th anniversary of its United Grand Lodge of England.

Freemasons have already shortlisted 300 local charities across England and Wales to receive a grant from the Masonic Charitable Foundation’s Community Awards Tercentenary Fund. The charities could be awarded a grant of up to £25,000 each with public voting taking place from 12th June to 31st July to decide which ones will benefit.

300 years of Freemasonry. 300 charities. £3 million. Find out more about the MCF Community Awards #MCFawards https://t.co/2UEIFioOrQ pic.twitter.com/aR4qzOtmgT — MasonicCharitableFdn (@Masonic_Charity) May 23, 2017

Depending on the size of each regional area across England and Wales, four, six or eight charities operating locally will have the chance to receive a grant of between £4,000 and £25,000 with the public vote helping the Foundation to decide the size of grant each charity receives. The awarded amounts will be announced in August this year.

People can register for more information and to be notified when voting opens on the Foundation’s site.

