Posted by on 17 May 2017 in News
London Funders receives £300,000 to continue London’s Giving initiative

City Bridge Trust has given Funders a £300,000 grant to enable it to roll out its ’s Giving initiative across all of the Capital’s boroughs.

London Funders’ initiative champions place-based giving models across the city’s boroughs to help tackle inequality and improve the lives of their inhabitants. It takes its inspiration from Islington Giving, which has raised more than £5m for the borough and engaged thousands of local volunteers.

So far London’s Giving has helped support giving schemes in seven borough: Barnet, Hammersmith and Fulham, Lewisham, Southwark, Sutton, Camden and Tower Hamlets since its 2014 launch.

The initiative is now working with a further nine boroughs interested in starting their own giving schemes, which brings the total number of boroughs involved in place-based giving to 21, including five that were established before London’s Giving launched.

The £300k grant from City Bridge Trust, the City of London Corporation’s charitable funder, will fund London’s Giving as part of London Funders for a further three years with the aim of helping establish schemes in all the Capital’s boroughs and developing the place-based giving model.

Alison Gowman, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s City Bridge Trust committee, said:

“These giving schemes offer a huge amount of support for London communities; in 2014/15 four of the first initiatives raised over £2.8m and distributed £1.9m to local projects. This model has already proven to be a huge success so it is great that we are now able to roll out the scheme across all London boroughs.”

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

