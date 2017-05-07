Sunday Times Rich List 2017 analysed

The Sunday Times Rich List 2017 has been analysed by regional, gender, industry, age and more. Here is our round-up of some of this analysis for those with an interest in prospect research.

The Sunday Times Rich List for 2017 has been published today in a 160-page magazine, including two pages for The Giving List revealing those who had donated the most to charities and good causes. While the content is available in today’s printed Sunday Times (£2.50, or £2 to subscribers) or behind a paywall, its data has been explored and analysed by many free-to-access news sites.

Find out more about the 2017 Giving List to see which of the wealthiest people in the UK gave the most to charities and good causes.

1,069 total views, 1,069 views today