Record £3.2 billion donated by Sunday Times Giving List members

The amount donated by the wealthiest philanthropists in the UK has increased by 20% in 12 months, resulting in a record £3.2 billion in donations last year.

The figures appear in this year’s Sunday Times Giving List which will be published at the weekend, on Sunday 7 May.

The annual Giving List is published as part of the Sunday Times Rich List. This year it features 260 philanthropists.

It is produced in partnership with Charities Aid Foundation.

CAF’s Head of Private Clients Joanna Walker said: “This year’s Giving List echoes our experience at CAF over many years. Major donors are making a huge contribution to charities and achieving amazing things. Their importance cannot be overstated.

“We know that people in the UK are among the most generous in the world when it comes to charitable giving, and this is true of people from all walks of life.

“The huge contribution of Britain’s philanthropists makes it possible for charities to do vital work which has a lasting impact improving lives. So it is fantastic to see that those with the greatest means are becoming ever-more generous in their support for good causes.”

From old to new money

Research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research reveals that two thirds of those who appear on this year’s Sunday Times Rich List have made their wealth since 2000. This indicates a shift from traditional, inherited wealth to self-made money, often generated within a fairly short time period.

