Charities that made us smile on April Fools’ Day 2017

It’s 1st April so some UK charities are having a laugh on April Fools’ Day.

1. Guide Mogs for the Blind

Guide Dogs extends the brand with Guide Mogs.

2. Quids in – or out

Third Force News have devastating news about the new £1 coin. It won’t fit into many charities’ collecting tins…

EXCLUSIVE: New £1 coin wreaking havoc for charitieshttps://t.co/lB7Lshi37u pic.twitter.com/Smyg9wB7r1 — Third Force News (@ThirdForceNews) April 1, 2017

3. A colourful story

If you have got the blues about April Fools’ Day then you might enjoy this prank. It was all the more convincing because Cancer Research UK is the sponsor of the Boat Race, courtesy of a donated commercial sponsorship.

BREAKING | The Boat Races crews set to row in purple and pink for @CR_UK. Read more: https://t.co/Rzouve85eD #PullTogether #TheBoatRaces pic.twitter.com/ioR0B8AAGc — The Boat Races (@theboatraces) April 1, 2017

APRIL FOOL! Oxford and Cambridge will continue to row in dark blue and light blue in The Cancer Research UK Boat Races. #aprilfoolsday pic.twitter.com/6zexLnFZEX — The Boat Races (@theboatraces) April 1, 2017

4. Cool humour

BREAKING: Polar bear on a Scottish island, showing the real effects of climate change https://t.co/H7GrMd0uhv #PolarBearSighting pic.twitter.com/l5FoIQOmTs — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) April 1, 2017

Spot our #AprilFool? The #PolarBearSighting may not be real, but the threats to polar bears from climate change are. https://t.co/RCMo0rHQMS pic.twitter.com/hBETLorbFY — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) April 1, 2017

No laughing matter

Sometimes some issues simply aren’t funny. So some charities use 1st April to make that point.

When #AprilFools is the last thing on your mind, #TalkToUs for free, any time day or night, on 📱 116 123 or 📧 jo@samaritans.org pic.twitter.com/xRY3yiLE6X — Samaritans (@samaritans) April 1, 2017

#aprilfoolsday: is it an #aprilfool that women #entrepreneurs struggle to secure funding for their #startups but do better in #crowdfunding? — Jes Bailey (@crowdfund360) April 1, 2017

More April Fools’ Day charity pranks

Here’s a collection:

Did we miss any other charity April Fools’ Day jokes? Share them in the comments below.

1,665 total views, 325 views today