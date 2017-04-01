Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charities that made us smile on April Fools’ Day 2017

Posted by on 1 April 2017 in Blogs
CRUK April Fools' Day prank with Boat Race
It’s 1st April so some UK charities are having a laugh on April Fools’ Day.

1. Guide Mogs for the Blind

Guide Dogs extends the brand with Guide Mogs.

 

2. Quids in – or out

Third Force News have devastating news about the new £1 coin. It won’t fit into many charities’ collecting tins…

 

3. A colourful story

If you have got the blues about April Fools’ Day then you might enjoy this prank. It was all the more convincing because Cancer Research UK is the sponsor of the Boat Race, courtesy of a donated commercial sponsorship. 

 

 

4. Cool

 

No laughing matter

Sometimes some issues simply aren’t funny. So some charities use 1st April to make that point.

 

 

More April Fools’ Day charity pranks

Here’s a collection:

 

  • Did we miss any other charity April Fools’ Day jokes? Share them in the comments below.

 

