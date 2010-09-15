WaterAid “Diarrhoea” TV ad by Kitcatt Nohr Alexander Shaw

Jeff Brooks at Future Fundraising Now criticised this video in Stupid ad agency gives fundraising the runs.

I think there is a role for this kind of TV ad, so disagree with his criticism on the ad’s style. But I do agree that there should be some kind of contact details or response device at the end.

Did the charity and agency assume that people would search online for ‘wateraid’ in response, or have the agency published a slightly different version of the ad that aired, without contact details?

