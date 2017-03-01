The do-gooder gets the Ladybird Book treatment for Comic Relief

The fundraising public are getting the Ladybird Books for Grown-ups treatment this Comic Relief, with the publication of The Ladybird Book of the Do-Gooder.

The Ladybird Book of the Do-Gooder is ‘an affectionate poke at the lengths the fundraising public will go to for charity’, and has been created exclusively for Comic Relief, with at least £2 from every sale of the £6.99 book going to the charity.

In it, authors Jason Hazeley and Joel Morris look at the public’s never ending will to raise money for charity, featuring everything from sponsored breakfasts, sponsored school runs, sponsored commutes, sponsored dinners and sponsored sleeping, to an underwater swim from Land’s End to John O’Groats, and half sky-dives.





They said:

“Richard Curtis asked us if we’d do a book for Red Nose Day, and he didn’t even get to the end of his question before we were yelling yes. In the long tradition of Comic Relief, the book contains celebrity cameos and plenty of arsing about. The cover is the only Ladybird Book For Grown-Ups we’ve done that features altered artwork: but we’ve kept it close to home – so the Red Noses on the runners on the cover are in fact Peter’s football, from the Peter & Jane books, shrunk down very small.”

The book was published by Penguin on 23rd February.

Miranda has also written a book for Comic Relief. Miranda’s Daily Dose of Such Fun! (Hodder & Stoughton) will be published on 9th March and is described as ‘a collection of 365 achievable “joy-filled tasks” to make life more engaging, caring and fun’.

A percentage of sales from the new edition of J K Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Bloomsbury), as well as Hogwarts Library Books: Quidditch through the Ages, will also be donated to Comic Relief as part of Red Nose Day.

2,417 total views, 143 views today