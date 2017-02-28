10 charity winners of 2017 GSK IMPACT Awards announced

Ten charities from across the UK have won the 2017 GSK IMPACT Awards for improving health and wellbeing in their communities. Each will receive £30,000 as part of the prize.

This is the 20th anniversary of the awards, GSK’s flagship UK community investment programme. Run with The King’s Fund, the Awards have distributed more than £5.8 million to more than 420 charities since 1997.

Entries to the GSK IMPACT Awards were announced in July 2016.

This year’s winners beat more than 400 other organisations who entered.

2017 winners

The 10 winners of the 2017 GSK IMPACT Awards are:

Basis Yorkshire – supporting female sex workers in Leeds and young people being sexually exploited or at risk

The 10 winning charities will receive their awards at a ceremony at the Science Museum in London on 18 May. An overall winner will be named on the night and awarded an additional £10,000.

What the winners receive

As well as the £30,000 in funding, winning charities receive access to free training and leadership development.

They are also invited to join the GSK IMPACT Awards Network, a national network of more than 70 award-winning health and wellbeing charities working together to develop their leaders, find new ways of working and support others.

Lisa Weaks, Head of Third Sector at The King’s Fund, said:

“The GSK IMPACT Awards programme, which provides training and development opportunities as well as funding, has proved to be a great source of support for these charities. It’s also a wonderful way of highlighting the UK’s top community health and wellbeing charities and their amazing work taking place all over the country.”

Next year’s GSK IMPACT Awards

Entries to the 2018 GSK Impact Awards will launch at the beginning of July 2017.

