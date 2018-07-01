Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2019 GSK IMPACT Awards open to health charities

Applications from charities to the 2019 GSK IMPACT Awards are now open.

The GSK IMPACT Awards provide core , training and national recognition for charities that are “doing excellent work” to improve people’s health and wellbeing.

This year up to 20 awards will be made ranging from £3,000 to £40,000.

To be eligible organisations must be at least three years old, a registered charity, working in a health-related field in the UK, and have an annual income of between £80,000 and £2.5 million.

What do the awards comprise?

Winning organisations will have a film made, receive support with press and publicity and will be given a set of promotional materials. They will also be offered free training and development valued at a further £6,000.

In 2019 there will be three days of training leading up to the high profile GSK IMPACT Awards ceremony in London.

After this participants will be invited to join the wider GSK IMPACT Awards Network. This connects past award winners both online and at meetings held across the UK, to get and give support, share best practice and continue their professional development.

Many participants have commented that the training, the new ideas and enthusiasm that they take away, and the connections made with the wider group of GSK IMPACT Award winners, is even more important than the award money.

The closing date for applications to the GSK IMPACT Awards is 20 September 2018.

 

 

 

 

 

Main photo: Sickle Cell Society, one of 2018’s eight winners.

 

