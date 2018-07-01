2019 GSK IMPACT Awards open to health charities

Applications from health charities to the 2019 GSK IMPACT Awards are now open.

The GSK IMPACT Awards provide core funding, training and national recognition for charities that are “doing excellent work” to improve people’s health and wellbeing.

This year up to 20 awards will be made ranging from £3,000 to £40,000.

To be eligible organisations must be at least three years old, a registered charity, working in a health-related field in the UK, and have an annual income of between £80,000 and £2.5 million.

What do the awards comprise?

Winning organisations will have a film made, receive support with press and publicity and will be given a set of promotional materials. They will also be offered free training and development valued at a further £6,000.

In 2019 there will be three days of training leading up to the high profile GSK IMPACT Awards ceremony in London.

After this participants will be invited to join the wider GSK IMPACT Awards Network. This connects past award winners both online and at meetings held across the UK, to get and give support, share best practice and continue their professional development.

Many participants have commented that the training, the new ideas and enthusiasm that they take away, and the connections made with the wider group of GSK IMPACT Award winners, is even more important than the award money.

The closing date for applications to the GSK IMPACT Awards is 20 September 2018.

The 2019 #GSKIMPACTUK Awards are now open for applications! The awards recognise charities doing excellent work to improve health, and winners receive funding of up to £40,000 along with free training & development and national recognition. Find out more: https://t.co/cPIdpcJCNy pic.twitter.com/h3hPWwbWZ6 — The King's Fund (@TheKingsFund) June 28, 2018

Certainly worth applying for this. It was amazing when @JoTrust was a winner a few years ago. Recognition through such a well respected award and we are still involved with the brilliant winners development network. #GSKIMPACTUK https://t.co/MaGvDoO9va — Rob Music (@robmusic_) June 29, 2018

#GSKIMPACTUK Award winners receive free training and development from The King's Fund and the opportunity to be part of the prestigious GSK IMPACT Awards Network. 2019 applications are now open… https://t.co/9g8v82FijP — The King's Fund (@TheKingsFund) June 28, 2018

Main photo: Sickle Cell Society, one of 2018’s eight winners.