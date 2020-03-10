Community health and wellbeing charities win GSK IMPACT Awards

Ten charities have been named as winners of the 2020 GSK IMPACT Awards for their outstanding work improving health and wellbeing in their communities.

More than 400 charities across the UK applied for the awards in their 23rd year. Each of the ten winners receives £30,000 in unrestricted funding as well as expert support and leadership development provided by The King’s Fund.

The GSK IMPACT Awards are designed to recognise the outstanding work of small and medium sized charities working to improve health and wellbeing in communities across the UK.



10 winners

The ten winners of the 2020 GSK IMPACT Awards are:

· Auditory Verbal UK, for helping deaf children learn to listen and talk so they can get an equal start at school.

· Empire Fighting Chance, a Bristol-based charity, for its work transforming young lives through non-contact boxing.

· Headway East London, for supporting brain injury survivors, their families and carers.

· Maundy Relief, for tackling poverty and helping people in real need in Accrington.

· New Pathways, for helping people who have experienced rape or sexual assault across South, West and Mid Wales.

· Playlist for Life, for using music to help improve the lives of people with dementia and their families across the UK.

· Shantona Women’s and Family Centre, empowering women and strengthening families in diverse communities in Leeds.

· Trevi House, a Plymouth-based charity, for helping mothers to recover from addiction without separating them from their children.

· Vision Care for Homeless People, for providing eye tests and glasses to homeless people.

· Yellow Door, for improving the lives of people affected by domestic or sexual abuse across Hampshire.

The ten winning charities will receive their awards at a ceremony at the Science Museum in London on 13 May 2020. The overall winner will be announced on the night and awarded an extra £10,000.

Developing leaders and a network

A key aim of the GSK IMPACT Awards programme is the development of leaders in the charity sector. Consequently all winners are invited to build on their success and take part in a tailored leadership development programme run by The King’s Fund.

Following this they are invited to join the GSK IMPACT Awards Network, a UK wide network of over 85 previous award winners who work together to develop leaders, find new ways of working and provide mutual support.

Katie Pinnock, Director of UK and Ireland Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said:

“This year’s winners are making a huge difference to the lives of people, and it’s an honour to be able to recognise and support the work that they are doing. “The ten winners offer help with a wide range of issues across the UK. It’s inspiring to see the different ways that these outstanding charities are engaging and supporting their communities and finding new and innovative ways to deliver their services.”

Lisa Weaks, Assistant Director at The King’s Fund, added:

“The financial support and the leadership and development opportunities offered by the GSK IMPACT Awards will give an important boost to these organisations and vital support for their leaders.”

Why IMPACT?

The name ‘IMPACT’ derives from the criteria that winners must have demonstrated in their application submission: Innovation, Management, Partnership, Achievement, Community focus and Targeting need.

Next awards

The 2021 GSK IMPACT Awards will be open for application in June 2020.