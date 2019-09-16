£37.5m available to help older people stay healthy & active

A two-stage competition to encourage the development of products, services and business models to support people as they age, and their adoption at scale, has been announced.

The Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) Healthy Ageing Trailblazers competition is open to businesses and public sector led collaborations, including charities and social enterprises, with stage one opening on 23 September.

Stage one will see Innovate UK distribute up to £1.5 million in grants of up to £100,000 to conduct research and develop a business plan.

Up to £36 million could be available in stage two phase to support the development of the best ideas in a series of large projects. Up to £6m could be available for individual projects.

The competition will fund projects across seven themes of the Healthy Ageing Challenge Framework drawn up by the Centre for Ageing Better:

sustaining physical activity

maintaining health at work

designing for age-friendly homes

managing common complaints of ageing

living well with cognitive impairment

supporting social connections

creating healthy and active places

There is a focus on the first three themes and on exploiting benefits across all the themes. Projects that address healthy ageing challenges outside the themes will also be considered.

The deadline for applications is at midday on 27 November.