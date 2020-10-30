Funding announced to promote blood & organ donation among BAME communities

New government funding totalling £600,000 has been announced to promote blood and organ donation amongst Black, Asian, mixed heritage or ethnic minority communities.

The funding aims to address the shortage of organs for those waiting for a transplant from all of these backgrounds, and the lack of Black blood donors whose blood is used to treat conditions like sickle cell disease.

The Community Investment Scheme is run by NHS Blood and Transplant, and will fund community and faith organisations to drive awareness, understanding and behaviour change.