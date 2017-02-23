Children with Cancer UK launches The Mr. Men Little Miss Virtual Run

Children with Cancer UK is asking people to take part in a virtual run for Brain Tumour Awareness Month in March.

In The Mr. Men Little Miss Virtual Run, participants can register for free and join either Mr Bump’s 25km, Little Miss Sunshine’s 50km, or Mr Strong’s 100km Virtual Run. They have the month of March to fundraise for Children with Cancer UK and complete the challenge, which can be run all at once or over the 31 days.

People can choose the locations for their Mr. Men Little Miss Virtual Run and track their progress using MapMyFitness or Strava. Those that raise over £100 receive a Mr. Men Little Miss medal.

Emily Roff, sports & community fundraising manager at the charity said:

“The Mr. Men Little Miss Virtual Run is a great way to get supporters involved in fundraising who might be too busy or physically unable to commit to a marathon. All it involves is agreeing to walk or run a certain distance over a month, tracking your progress day by day, and asking your friends to support you.”

361 total views, 361 views today