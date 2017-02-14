Over £70m raised through CAF Donate

More than 2,800 charities are now using online fundraising platform CAF Donate, with £71.8m raised through it since its 2014 launch.

CAF Donate enables charities to set up online fundraising pages and process telephone and postal payments as well as their online donations through Direct Debit, credit card, PayPal or a CAF Charity Account without having to pay a fixed cost.

According to the Charities Aid Foundation, prior to the launch of CAF Donate, research by the British Payments Council found that 9 in 10 charities were unable to accept direct debits despite this being one of the most popular ways for people to donate. CAF’s UK Giving Report shows that one in three people give to charity by direct debit each year, and that the percentage of people in the UK donating to charity online has increased from 4% to 16% in the past six years. Separate CAF research showed that 23% of people in the UK had recently donated through a charity’s website and that 26% planned to do so in the next year.

Julie Simpson, product manager for charities at CAF, said: