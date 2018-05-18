CAF’s John Low appointed Chair of BBC Appeals Advisory Committee

The BBC has appointed CAF CEO Sir John Low as the new chair of its Appeals Advisory Committee (AAC).

Low replaces outgoing chair Fiona Ellis, who initially served the committee as Vice Chair before becoming Chair in 2013. Low will take up his role in June and the appointment is for an initial term of three years.

Sir John Low is the Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). Previously he was the Chief Executive of the Royal National Institute for Deaf People. He has been Chair of ACEVO (Association of Chief Executives of Voluntary Organisations) and the DCC (Disability Charities Consortium).

Tony Hall, BBC Director-General said:

“The BBC has an important role to play in raising awareness of charities work and of course helping fundraising through broadcast appeals. The AAC provide a vital link between our teams and charities, as well as offering advice on how the BBC can appropriately support the sector. Fiona Ellis has done a fantastic job as chair of the Committee for many years. She has given up her time voluntarily to help the BBC and I’d like to thank her for all her support and advice. We look forward to working closely with Sir John Low as he takes over this important role and brings his wealth of experience to the committee.”

Sir John Low said:

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to support and guide the excellent work of BBC appeals – it has become such an important aspect of the Corporation’s contribution and engagement with charities and their beneficiaries, often people at their most distressed and vulnerable. It will be a privilege to play my part.”

Established in 1927, the Appeals Advisory Committee reports to the BBC’s Executive Committee and provides independent oversight of the BBC’s involvement with charities and appeals. The AAC advises the BBC on matters of policy and management of risks associated with charity appeals. It also recommends to the BBC which charities should benefit from the regular appeals on Radio 4 and BBC One. The 12 member committee is made up of independent experts with wide experience in the charitable sector who voluntarily give up their time to advise the BBC.