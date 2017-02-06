8 corporate fundraising partnerships for February 2017

Here are eight new and ongoing corporate fundraising partnerships for February 2017, with ideas for support including donations, staff volunteer days, and a range of fundraising events from bake sales to dragon boat racing, and roller skating to the sale of a limited edition enamel pin.

1) Briggs Equipment & Teenage Cancer Trust

Briggs Equipment raised almost £93,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust last year. Through a series of activities throughout 2016, including cycle rides, marathons and bake sales, Briggs employees exceeded their £20,000 fundraising target by more than £3,000. The sum was boosted by a contribution from the business and a further donation by Briggs Equipment’s parent company Sammons Enterprises, giving a final total of £92,773.

2) Warner Leisure Hotels & Macmillan

Macmillan and Warner Leisure Hotels have launched a three-year partnership, during which time Warner aims to raise £500,000 for the charity. From February 1st, Warner will be encouraging its 3,000 team members based across 13 UK sites to get involved in fundraising initiatives for the charity. Warner will also be creating opportunities for guests to get involved.

3) B&M Waste & Stick ‘n’ Step

B&M Waste has pledged £4,000 to children’s charity Stick ‘n’ Step, and is also covering the costs for waste disposal at its centre in Wallasey. The money will cover the cost of child using the charity’s facilities and services for a year.

Photo: Victoria Lee

4) Dermal Clinic & Changing Faces

Edinburgh-based Dermal Clinic has chosen Changing Faces to be its first charity partner. The clinic will fundraise for the charity over 2017, to contribute to Changing Faces’ two inter-linked programmes: Changing Lives, and Changing Minds. 2017 is Changing Faces’s 25th anniversary and will see its first Face Equality Day on 26th May.

Photo: (c) Wullie Marr/HPR

5) Hamptons International & Cancer Research UK

Hamptons International has raised more than £200,000 for Cancer Research UK since 2013. For last year’s World Cancer Day, employees raised £14,000 by selling wristbands, local events and collecting at tube stations across London. The Donation Station saw all staff donate at least one bag of clothing, which Cancer Research sold in its shops, raising a further £11,000, while its annual ‘Relay around the Regions’ saw over 300 employees travel a total of 1000 km in different modes of transport, from dragon boat racing to roller-skating around all of the Hamptons International branches, raising £13,000. Overseeing these activities was employee Gabrielle Farrow who has been awarded a Corporate Charity Champion of the Year Special Commendation by the charity.

6) Monarch Partnership & SeeAbility

Monarch Partnership has chosen SeeAbility as its 2017 charity partner. It will support the charity through a range of fundraising activities and through volunteer days. The partnership was launched with a simulation event at Monarch’s offices that was designed to connect its team with the issues that affect sight impaired people every day.

7) Hobbycraft & Brain Tumour Research

Hobbycraft is partnering with Brain Tumour Research for this year’s Wear A Hat Day, which takes place on 31st March. Milliner to rock stars and royalty, Stephen Jones OBE [pictured], will be creating three one-off hats made from Hobbycraft products to celebrate the occasion while milliner Piers Atkinson has created a limited edition enamel brooch for the day. Funds raised from the event will go towards the charity’s network of brain tumour research centres throughout the UK.

8) Sykes Cottages & PDSA

Sykes Cottages has announced a partnership with PDSA that will see it donate 10% of the booking value of every holiday booked via the PDSA site to the charity. Sykes Cottages offers over 4,000 pet-friendly cottages and the partnership will allow pet owners to book one of them and benefit PDSA at the same time.