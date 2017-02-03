Veolia offers £1000 boosts for local green initiatives

Veolia has launched a crowdfunding initiative offering £1,000 to boost local projects across London and Watford that encourage recycling, waste reduction or the reuse of materials.

Veolia is making £50,000 available to provide the funding boosts until the end of the year, and its Recycling Fund for Communities will also consider offering materials, equipment, and volunteers alongside the £1,000 grants.

To be considered, all projects must benefit the local community, and must have a page on Spacehive to pitch publicly for funds, and to explain how they will have a positive impact on the local area. As is usual with crowdfunding projects, each one must also hit their target by their deadline to secure funding.

Upload your recycling project to Veolia’s movement and you might be in with a chance of up to £1000 funding! https://t.co/KwJWrqYj29 pic.twitter.com/zHbRIlpUFS — Sutton Council (@SuttonCouncil) February 3, 2017

Veolia will give priority to the boroughs where it provides waste and recycling services for residents but will also consider projects elsewhere.

More information is available on Spacehive.