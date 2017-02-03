Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Veolia offers £1000 boosts for local green initiatives

Posted by on 3 February 2017 in News
0 Comments
Veolia offers £1000 boosts for local green initiatives

Veolia has launched a crowdfunding initiative offering £1,000 to boost local projects across London and Watford that encourage , waste reduction or the reuse of materials.

Veolia is making £50,000 available to provide the boosts until the end of the year, and its Recycling Fund for Communities will also consider offering materials, equipment, and volunteers alongside the £1,000 grants.

To be considered, all projects must benefit the local community, and must have a page on Spacehive to pitch publicly for funds, and to explain how they will have a positive impact on the local area. As is usual with crowdfunding projects, each one must also hit their target by their deadline to secure funding.

 

Veolia will give priority to the boroughs where it provides waste and recycling services for residents but will also consider projects elsewhere.

More information is available on Spacehive.

 

 

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!