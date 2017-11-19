GLL Community Foundation offers new round of matched funding for community projects

Social enterprise GLL is again offering funding for community projects that encourage local people to become more active and adopt healthy lifestyles. The funding is available via crowdfunding platform Spacehive.

The GLL Community Foundation has been established to provide grant funding and practical ‘in kind’ support with a value of up to £5,000 per individual project.

Projects that could receive funding include those that create or renovate public spaces such as parks or gardens, running sports tournaments or supporting cultural or community events. You can read a case study of one project that has already been supported.

To be eligible for match funding projects have to crowdfund via Spacehive. GLL takes this approach because it can support projects that have demonstrably succeeded in securing community buy-in.

The GLL Community Foundation has pledged over £10,000 cash, in addition to over £5,000 worth of in kind support to projects in areas where GLL have a presence.

GLL exists to make community services and spaces better for everyone. Founded in 1993, it is “the largest UK-based charitable social enterprise delivering leisure, health and community services”. It invests all profits back into providing quality leisure and fitness facilities for the good of the communities where GLL operates. It operates more than 250 public sport and leisure centres and 88 libraries in partnership with 50 local councils, public agencies and sporting organisations.

25 projects

It is expected that the Foundation will fund even more projects in 2018, with a target of 25 projects to be supported.

Chris Symons, Director of Business Development at GLL said: “We’re delighted to be pushing out another round of funding via the GLL Community Foundation. We’re calling on local people, clubs, and groups who are looking to make positive change within the community, to consider the crowdfunding model.”

Chris Gourlay, Founder and CEO at Spacehive added: “This exciting partnership represents the powerful effect of what can be achieved through the collaboration of communities, councils and companies. GLL are working closely with local communities to create a ‘place for everyone’ and through meaningful engagement with the people who live in the area have done just that.”

Organisations or individuals interested in learning more about the GLL Community Foundation and how it may be able to support their project should email: communityfoundation@gll.org

