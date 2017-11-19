Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

GLL Community Foundation offers new round of matched funding for community projects

Posted by on 19 November 2017 in News
0 Comments
GLL Community Foundation offers new round of matched funding for community projects

GLL is again offering for community projects that encourage local people to become more active and adopt healthy lifestyles. The is available via platform Spacehive.

The GLL Community Foundation has been established to provide grant funding and practical ‘in kind’ support with a value of up to £5,000 per individual project.

Projects that could receive funding include those that create or renovate public spaces such as parks or gardens, running sports tournaments or supporting cultural or community events. You can read a case study of one project that has already been supported.

To be eligible for projects have to crowdfund via Spacehive. GLL takes this approach because it can support projects that have demonstrably succeeded in securing community buy-in.

The GLL Community Foundation has pledged over £10,000 cash, in addition to over £5,000 worth of in kind support to projects in areas where GLL have a presence.

GLL exists to make community services and spaces better for everyone. Founded in 1993, it is “the largest UK-based charitable social enterprise delivering leisure, health and community services”. It invests all profits back into providing quality leisure and fitness facilities for the good of the communities where GLL operates.  It operates more than 250 public sport and leisure centres and 88 libraries in partnership with 50 local councils, public agencies and sporting organisations. 

Spacehive - crowdfunding platform

25 projects

It is expected that the Foundation will fund even more projects in 2018, with a target of 25 projects to be supported.

Chris Symons, Director of Business Development at GLL said: “We’re delighted to be pushing out another round of funding via  the GLL Community Foundation. We’re calling on local people, clubs, and groups who are looking to make positive change within the community, to consider the crowdfunding model.”

Chris Gourlay, Founder and CEO at Spacehive added: “This exciting partnership represents the powerful effect of what can be achieved through the collaboration of communities, councils and companies. GLL are working closely with local communities to create a ‘place for everyone’ and through meaningful engagement with the people who live in the area have done just that.”

Organisations or individuals interested in learning more about the GLL Community Foundation and how it may be able to support their project should email: communityfoundation@gll.org

 

 

372 total views, 166 views today

Tags:, , ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />