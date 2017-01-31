Donation boost for Strathclyde Entrepreneurs Fund

Venture capital firm Scottish Equity Partners has made a significant donation to a fund that invests in business ventures by members of the University of Strathclyde’s community.

Scottish Equity Partners has made the gift to the Strathclyde Entrepreneurs Fund (SEF), which provides early stage investment in companies and ventures run by the University of Strathclyde’s staff, students and alumni.

SEF operates on the principles of venture philanthropy, with all donated capital deployed on a fully commercial basis and returns recycled to the Fund. It has supported a wide range of companies since its launch, including IT company Cojengo, which produces apps enabling farmers in Africa to have disease in their livestock diagnosed and treated, and personal safety alarm company Pick Protection.

Karen Boyle, head of the University’s alumni & development team, said:

“Entrepreneurship permeates our activity at Strathclyde and our entrepreneurial culture has produced many successful companies in spheres including energy, technology and health. The Strathclyde Entrepreneurs Fund is a major element of the support we provide to these companies.”

Image: University of Strathclyde Technology & Innovation Centre