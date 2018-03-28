WCIT Charity seeks IT project with transformative impact for £750,000 award

Worshipful Company of Information Technologists charity, the WCIT Charity is offering an award of £750,000 to a charity that it considers is best using IT to tackle clearly identified needs of either young people’s education or those contending with disadvantage, disability or social exclusion.

This is the WCIT Charity’s first Charity IT Award, launched to champion the transformative power of IT to help charities have a bigger impact on people’s lives, and it is asking charities running projects that fit its criteria to enter.

The award is open to all UK registered charities with an annual income between £2m and £10m. The WCIT Charity is looking to identify an organisation and project that is innovative, ambitious, evidence-based and keen to have an enduring impact in partnership with the WCIT Charity.

The award opens for applications on 23 April and closes on 18 May. Four finalists will be notified by 1 July and will then be invited to submit a detailed proposal as well as additional documents to the charity. They will then be asked to present their projects to members of the WCIT and the judging panel during the evening of 17 September. The panel will select the final award recipient, who will be announced at a dinner on 10 October 2018.

The £750,000 award will be treated like a grant, with the WCIT Charity closely monitoring the delivery of the chosen project and looking to form an ongoing relationship with the award recipient.