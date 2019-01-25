Paul Hamlyn Foundation & Comic Relief announce £2.4m Tech for Good fund

Paul Hamlyn Foundation and Comic Relief are to continue running the Tech for Good programme for another three years, offering funding totalling £2.4 million.

The Tech for Good fund supports not for profit organisations that are using technology to deliver new ideas and improve services. Comic Relief and Paul Hamlyn Foundation have already co-funded two rounds of Tech for Good, in 2017 and 2018. The 2018 round saw 13 successful applicants, including Addaction, The Children’s Society, The Developer Society, and Elizabeth Finn Care win funding of up to £47,000 each.

As part of the programme, funded partners also receive access to support from experts and advisors, and the opportunity to collaborate and share learning with other teams.

Previously funded projects have included the development of a Braille e-reader, a programme to digitise food vouchers for fruit and vegetable markets, and an app to help young people who sleep rough find a safe place to stay.

Moira Sinclair, Chief Executive of Paul Hamlyn Foundation said:

“Tech for Good has stimulated inspired digital responses to a range of social issues – and our involvement has also helped us as a Foundation to better understand the potential of digitally focused solutions. We are pleased to be making a longer term commitment to this valuable partnership with Comic Relief, and look forward to seeing how these innovative projects evolve as the fund continues.”

Comic Relief’s CEO Liz Warner added:

“We are delighted to be announcing this three-year commitment to co-fund the Tech for Good programme with Paul Hamlyn Foundation. Tech for Good has supported innovative and impactful projects to date, and offered opportunities for learning and sharing across the sector. We look forward to continuing with this area of work, and the impact it will undoubtedly have for the organisations we will fund, and their service users.”

The next application round will be open from 11 February to 25 March. The application will go live here, and more details can be found on the Tech for Good Hub.