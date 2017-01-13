Ethex raises over £50 million for charities since launch

Online positive investment platform Ethex, has raised over £50 million in finance for charities and businesses with a social and environmental mission since its 2013 launch.

In this time, the organisation has registered over 10,500 investors and helped fund 55 different projects.

The finance raised on Ethex supports businesses that have a clear social and environmental mission at their core and are working in areas such as renewable energy, social care housing, organic food and farming, renovating historic buildings and microfinance in developing countries.

During 2016, investments in community energy projects, ranging from rooftop solar panels to wind turbines, dominated on the website, although Ethex also helped raise funds for projects including an organic food retailer in Bristol and affordable housing in London.

Kayla Ente, director of Brighton-based social enterprise BHESCo, which focuses on renewable energy and energy efficiency, said:

“With the help of Ethex, BHESCo has successfully raised £286,000 from forward-thinking investors. This has enabled us to develop community owned, clean energy projects in Brighton & Hove, saving thousands of pounds for the local economy and significantly reducing carbon emissions in the city.”

Bigger organisations have also benefitted. Traidcraft (main image) has been part of Ethex since it launched.

Andy Biggs, its chief operating officer, said:

“The money raised through Ethex has enabled Traidcraft to create an £11m trading business which benefits producers through sales of products in the UK, and created the organisational infrastructure to steward a charity that benefits over 500,000 people in developing countries a year.”

Lisa Ashford, CEO, Ethex, commented:

“Ethex investors come from all ages and backgrounds, but they share a common desire to use their money in ways which support their own personal values, whether it’s tackling poverty, climate change or making a difference in another way. £50 million is a real vote of confidence in positive investment putting it firmly in the mainstream – and it’s something almost anyone can be part of.”

