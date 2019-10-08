Proceeds from last ever Saab to go to new sustainability fund

The very last Saab to leave the factory will be auctioned this month, with the proceeds to benefit research within sustainable mobility.

Taking place on the Bilweb Auctions digital auction platform, the proceeds of the auction will be donated to The NEVS Sustainable Mobility Scholarship: a fund set up by Swedish electronic vehicle maker NEVS to promote research within sharing economy and smart mobility acceptance at University West in Sweden.

The fund will be awarded to individuals making significant efforts to pave the way for future mobility solutions – ranging from electric car technologies and sharing economies to initiatives for self-driving cars.

Stefan Tilk, Vice President, NEVS said:

“I’m pleased that the very last petrol-driven car from Saab will contribute to the transition to more sustainable transportation.”

Initially, the production of Saab was halted in 2011. But between 2013 and 2014, NEVS, which bought the bankrupt firm – relaunched production in the original Saab factory. The last batch of cars comprised of 420 Saab 9-3 Aeros.

The car now being auctioned out is a Saab 9-3 MY14 Silver 2.0T Automatic with approximately 40 miles on the odometer. It was set aside from the production line to undergo a development test that was never carried out and was subsequently used as a reference vehicle during the limited production run.

When production stopped in May 2014 the car was parked in the NEVS factory, in the event that petrol car production might resume, and then remained untouched for almost five years.

In addition to getting ownership of the last new Saab, the buyer will be invited to an exclusive visit to the NEVS factory, including the electric car company’s development labs and technical departments, and a full tour of the very rare collection of cars in the Saab Museum.