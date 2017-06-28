House of St Barnabas CEO named Charity Bank Change Maker of the Year

Charity Bank has named Sandra Schembri, Chief Encouragement Officer of The House of St Barnabas, as its Impact Awards 2017 Change Maker of the Year.

Schembri received the Charity Bank award for her leading role in the creation of an employment academy integrated into the charity’s not-for-profit members’ club in Soho, London. The academy offers training, work experience and real job opportunities to people who have been affected by homelessness, supported by member fees and donations.

After many years operating as a residential hostel, in 2005 The House of St Barnabas found out that its accommodation no longer met the requisite regulations. This forced the charity to look back at its aims and then find the best way to move forward. Schembri was appointed as CEO of The House of St Barnabas to establish the employment academy and club at its historic building at 1 Greek Street, Soho, taking a new approach for members’ clubs by putting the drive for social change at its heart. A £500,000 loan from Charity Bank was used, alongside a capital-raising campaign, for essential repairs to the building and for working capital.

The Academy programme starts with a 12-week employment programme and continues with 12 months of mentoring and ongoing support. Skill training includes the opportunity to gain accredited City & Guilds qualifications in Hospitality or Business and Administration. The programme currently supports around 60 people a year, with 70% of its graduates going on to find jobs. Membership fees for the club and donations help finance the Academy’s work, and participants in the programme also gain work experience at the club.

David Evans, Chair of The House of St Barnabas, said:

“Sandra’s contribution to both the club and our employment academy has been massive. The biggest testament to this is that 70% of employment academy graduates have moved into employment and 81% of them are still employed. “Sandra has led a new chapter of The House of St Barnabas with warmth and determination. Her entrepreneurial spirit and vision has had a profound effect on both the London homelessness sector and the London members’ club scene. She has shown that it is possible to do good whilst enjoying yourself.”

The awards, now in their fifth year, were open to current Charity Bank borrowers with the winner selected by a panel of judges. There were two categories: Change Maker Award, to recognise exceptional individuals who are the driving force behind their organisations, and the Young Achiever Award to recognise the contribution of young people.

Main image: Sandra Schembri, Chief Encouragement Officer, The House of St Barnabas receives her award from George Blunden, Chair of Charity Bank

