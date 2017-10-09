Good Vibrations launches Bill Bailey Fundraising Award

Good Vibrations has launched the Bill Bailey Fundraising Award Competition, inviting its supporters as well as members of the public to take on the challenge of raising as much money as they can for the charity, as imaginatively as possible.

The Bill Bailey Fundraising Award competition launched on 8 September, and challenges people to be as creative as possible with their fundraising. Submissions will be judged on the amount of money raised and the fundraising event’s reach as well as on the creativity of the plan. It also needs to fit with the values of Good Vibrations, which uses communal music making to support people in challenging circumstances, including in prisons, secure hospitals, detention centres, and community settings.

To incentivise participation, Good Vibrations will award the winner The 2017 Bill Bailey Fundraising Award, which is endorsed by the comedian and musician himself, who is also the charity’s patron. First, second and third place will also receive a personalised certificate and photo, a pair of Bill Bailey tour tickets, and publicity online and in the charity’s annual report.

The deadline for entries is 17 November, with winners announced the week of 18 December.

646 total views, 646 views today