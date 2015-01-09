Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How Bitcoin is changing the face of non-profits

Posted by on 9 January 2015 in News
How are charities accepting and what are the opportunities and risks of doing so? Whoishostingthis.com has produced an infographic summarising these developments.

The information focuses primarily on US nonprofits’ experience, but includes one Canadian and two global organisations as examples at the end. UK Fundraising last year reported on the RNLI’s use of Bitcoin and found out what its early experience of the cryptocurrency for donations had been.

 
How Bitcoin Is Changing the Face of Non-Profits - Via Who Is Hosting This: The Blog

Source: WhoIsHostingThis.com

 

