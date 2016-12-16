10 corporate fundraising partnerships for December 2016

The year is nearly over, Christmas is upon us, so here are ten more great corporate fundraising partnerships and corporate giving initiatives that have caught our eye in 2016.

1) Park Plaza Cardiff & Breast Cancer Care Cymru

Park Plaza Cardiff has raised £900 for Breast Cancer Care Cymru through donations from each of its Pink Afternoon Teas sold. The hotel has been turning its Afternoon Tea pink throughout October for the past five years to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this year raised its highest ever total for the charity.

2) Lakeland Chauffeurs & St John’s Hospice

Lakeland Chauffeurs has pledged its support to St John’s Hospice, by donating bespoke experiences for a whole year. The experiences include sporting trips, lunches and dinners, and more imminently, a Christmas shopping trip. The experiences have been sourced by Lakeland Chauffeur’s managing director, Andrew Brown, and the company will supply a door to door chauffeur service from its fleet of vehicles to the destinations, including champagne. The initiative has already raised £1000.

3) Scouting for Girls & Alzheimer’s Society

Scouting for Girls celebrates its tenth anniversary next year, and to celebrate, the band has teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society to take on a range of fun and adrenaline fuelled tasks throughout 2017 in a bid to raise funds for the charity and awareness of dementia. This will include band members Roy, Greg and Pete taking part in Dry January and the London Marathon. The band has set up a JustGiving page for sponsorship. The band is also holding a special gig at London’s Bush Hall on 14th February 2017, the same day the band signed their first record deal ten years ago. This will mark the first time that the band have played their debut album in full, and tickets will include limited edition souvenirs for each fan.

4) Olleco & Ronald McDonald House Charities

Resource recovery company, Olleco, has raised £168,494.31 to be shared between Ronald McDonald House Charities UK and Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland. To raise funds, Olleco CEO Robert Behan and seven friends took on one of the hardest amateur cycling events in the world in September, covering over seven consecutive days the 900 kilometre Haute Route Dolomites Swiss Alps from Geneva to Venice with heights of 21,000 meters. Olleco matched the first £50,000 raised on a pound-for-pound basis.

5) Superdrug & Marie Curie

Superdrug is celebrating raising £2.5m for Marie Curie since it became its charity partner in 2013, with a presentation made to the charity at Superdrug’s biennial Charity Extravaganza. Over the past three years, Superdrug has taken part in a range of fundraising activity including this year, to mark the 30th birthday of Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal earlier this year, Superdrug stores staged a takeover nationwide where colleagues held collections, dressed in yellow and organised fundraising events. The partnership has also led to the development of a range of limited edition products including face wipes, nail files and socks.

6) Yorkshire County Cricket Club & Children’s Heart Surgery Fund

Yorkshire Cricket Club has partnered with Children’s Heart Surgery Fund for the next two years. During this time, the Club will work to raise awareness of the charity, which supports the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit at Leeds General Infirmary, and raise funds to provide new equipment, accommodation for families, staffing, Ward facilities and research.

7) Maxol & AWARE NI

Maxol and AWARE NI have launched a Christmas candle to raise funds for the charity’s Mood Matters Young People initiative: a mental health awareness programme aimed at 14-18 year olds. The Irish made candle is being sold for £4 at Maxol station till-points in Northern Ireland. Maxol’s charity partnership with AWARE will run until at least the end of 2017.

This and main images by Press Eye

We're pledging 1% of our time, product & equity to the community. Hear about our 111 pledge https://t.co/Q9HqWThBwv pic.twitter.com/oiOvyJabNn — ResponseTap (@ResponseTap) December 6, 2016

8) ResponseTap

ResponseTap has joined the 111 programme and is pledging to give 1% of its time and to give away 1% of its product every year. Its founders have also committed to giving away 1% of their equity to charities of their choosing when they leave the business. The 1% donation of time will allow employees to each pledge 2.5 days, per year, to a charity of their choice, while the first charity to benefit from the donation of product is Shelter. The scheme will see ResponseTap donate £125,000 worth of time and product over the next 12 months.

Co-Op and Red Cross team up to fight loneliness this Christmas season https://t.co/PRY4KMMO5d — British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) December 4, 2016

9) Co-op & Red Cross

The Co-op is aiming to raise £5m for the Red Cross after beating its original target of £3.5m in one year. The target was set after the Co-op and Red Cross launched a campaign last year to tackle the issue of loneliness and social isolation. The money raised so far means that from 2017 for two years the British Red Cross will be able to provide direct, personalised support for 12,500 people experiencing loneliness or social isolation across the UK, with new teams of dedicated community connectors and support at home staff and volunteers delivering new services in 39 locations from the north of Scotland to the west of Cornwall.

10) Briggs & UK charities

Briggs Equipment has raised £145,000 for UK charities in the past 12 months through its dedicated employee-led fundraising programme. Briggs expects to beat its £25,000 target for its chosen charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust for which has been raising funds through events including raffles, cake sales, marathons, bike rides and car washes. Other beneficiaries included Alzheimer’s Society, Parkinson’s UK and St. Giles Hospice, as well as The Prince’s Trust, which received £25,000 as part of Briggs’ s four-year commitment to the charity as a Patron.

