JustGiving marks two-day London Marathon by donating £25k Photo by wal_ 172619 on Pexels.com.

Charitable fundraising site JustGiving is marking the announcement that the 2027 London Marathon will take place over two days by pledging to donate £5 to each of the first 5,000 fundraising pages created for the 2027 London Marathon. This represents a total of £25,000 to help kickstart the keenest fundraisers’ efforts.

The £5 donations will automatically be donated to the first 5,000 fundraising pages created from July 1 for either day of the 2027 London Marathon. The incentive is designed to help runners meet and exceed their targets, whilst supporting thousands of charities on JustGiving.

Many event fundraisers find it hard to get started and JustGiving has shared tips and made donations like this before to help some of them avoid the zero total figure on their fundraising pages.

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For the 2026 event a record-breaking £44 million was raised on JustGiving with the average amount raised by fundraisers on the platform surpassing £2,900, up 14% when compared to the previous year. All figures include Gift Aid.

Individuals fundraising for a charity can create their 2027 London Marathon page on JustGiving now.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager at JustGiving, said:

“Having the London Marathon extended to a two‑day event is brilliant news for fundraisers and the charity sector. This year, we were blown away by the record‑breaking sum raised by more than 14,000 fundraisers on JustGiving. Their dedication and generosity generated extraordinary impact, driving essential funding for nearly 3,000 charities across the UK and beyond.

“With the event now taking place across two days, thousands more runners will have the chance to experience an incredible race and raise vital funds for the causes that matter most to them.

“Our £25,000 incentive is designed to give runners an early boost, helping them feel confident and motivated to start their marathon fundraising journey in support of the causes close to their hearts.”

Other fundraising platforms are available for fundraising for events such as the TCS London Marathon. JustGiving has now helped raise more than £7 billion for good causes “in almost every single country in the world”.

Nominations open for 2026 JustGiving Awards (28 April 2026)