Co-op’s £3.5 million Local Community Fund next round opens Image: Co-op Local Community Fund

Applications are now open for the latest funding round of the Co-op’s Local Community Fund. Charities and community groups across the UK are invited to apply for a share of £3.5 million “to make a difference locally”.

Co-op “has a presence in every UK postal area” so it is looking for around 2,000 local grassroots organisations across the UK to benefit. Since its foundation in 2016 its Local Community Fund has helped 40,000 causes make a difference locally.

In particular Co-op is looking to support local projects in communities with a focus on:

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enabling communities to access food



improving mental wellbeing



creating opportunities for young people



promoting community cohesion



building sustainable futures.

Photo: Co-Op in Porthcawl, Wales

David Luckin, Head of Social Value and Community Engagement, Co-op, said:

“Beginning the search for new local causes to take part in a fresh round of funding is always exciting, our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives. Co-operation and, people working together can be very powerful, and our funding enables local causes to deliver projects that focus on issues that matter most locally. We know that things can be increasingly challenging for communities and through this funding we can help to make a real difference – helping people and communities thrive.’’

Applications to Co-op’s Local Community Fund are open until 24 June 2026.