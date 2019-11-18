Essex County’s Council’s Essex Fund opens for applications

Essex County Council has set up a new fund to improve the quality of life for people living in Essex. Managed by the Essex Community Foundation, applications are now open.

Grants of up to £10,000 are available to voluntary and community organisations and all applications must demonstrate at least one of the following areas of work:

Support for carers

Improvements to the environment

Provide a community resource

Activities for young people (including projects that increase awareness and participation in activities which explore culture and heritage)

Grants can support core costs, project costs or capital costs.

Organisations in Southend and Thurrock are not eligible to apply to this particular fund.

Priority will be given to:

Smaller organisations with an annual income of £100,000 or less

Organisations and projects that support disadvantaged communities

Organisations that are led by the local community

The deadline to apply to the Essex Fund is 5pm on Friday 16 January 2020.

Applicants are encouraged to call the ECF grants team to discuss their work in advance of applying on 01245 356018.