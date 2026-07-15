Applications open for JustGiving’s 2027 digital learning grants Image: JustGiving

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JustGiving has partnered with online learning community Fundraising Everywhere to launch the next round of its Digital Learning Grant. The initiative aims to help 250 charity professionals build the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Now entering its fourth year, the partnership has already supported 550 people across the charity sector, providing access to more than 2,000 hours of online learning.

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The 2027 Digital Learning Grant provides successful applicants with fully funded access to six months of Fundraising Everywhere’s training programme. This includes more than 1,000 hours of on-demand training, monthly live sessions, and valuable networking opportunities. Participants can also access exclusive one-on-one coaching calls for tailored support on digital fundraising projects.

The flexible programme is designed to allow participants to learn at their own pace, developing practical skills to apply immediately to their roles. Content covers key areas such as email marketing, social media, online accessibility, behavioural science, and digital fundraising strategy.

People drive real change

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager at JustGiving, said: “Our 25 Years of Giving report found that while charities are excited by the opportunities digital innovation can bring, many still face barriers when it comes to skills, confidence and capacity.”

She added that technology on its own is not enough, as the people behind it drive real change.

According to Fundraising Everywhere, last year’s participants reported significant development. On average, confidence and skills increased, with specific gains reported in crafting online checkouts that convert, digital fundraising strategy, and online wellbeing.

Cam St-Omer Donaldson, Chief Experience Officer at Fundraising Everywhere, said: “Through the Digital Learning Grant, we’re helping more fundraisers access the learning, skills and connections they need to thrive. Thanks to our continued partnership with JustGiving, a further 250 people will have the opportunity to invest in their development this year.”

Applications for the grant are open until 12 September, and successful applicants will be notified on 17 November.

To find out more and to apply for a place visit the Fundraising Everywhere Digital Learning Grant page by 12 September 2026.