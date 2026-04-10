IWITOT returns to the Fundraising Convention Image: CIOF

Following its success at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising’s Convention in London, IWITOT will return to this year’s Convention in London.

IWITOT (I Wish I’d Thought Of That) took the role of closing plenary at the 2025 Convention, presented a line-up of fundraisers sharing a fundraising idea or campaign that they loved.

The inspiring session is run by SOFII, the Showcase of Fundraising Inspiration and Innovation. They invite fundraisers who have little experience of public speaking, support them with a mentor, and give them an opportunity to shine at the UK’s largest fundraising conference.

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Invitations are now open to speak at CIOF Convention IWITOT. Selected speakers receive a free ticket to attend the whole day of the Convention day on which the session takes place.

The audience votes for the best presentation. Last year Kate McGranaghan Chow won, sharing the story of how puppies helped raise a huge amount of cash through WeRateDogs.



WATCH: Kate McGranaghan Chow IWITOT CIOF 2025

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You can apply to speak at CIOF Convention IWITOT this year by 13 April 2026.