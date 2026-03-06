CIoF bursaries and discounts available for 2026 fundraising events

The Chartered Institute of Fundraising (CIoF) has a range of bursaries and discounted ticket options available to help fundraisers access its events and training in 2026, with several deadlines approaching soon.

Fundraising Convention bursaries

Bursary applications are now open for the 2026 Fundraising Convention, taking place at the QEII Centre in London on 4 and 5 June 2026. The closing deadline is 16 March 2026, with successful applicants notified by 9 April and given until 8 May to accept.

The Mandi Hine Bursary, offered in remembrance of Convention Board member Mandi Hine, provides two one-day in-person tickets with the aim of widening access to learning within the fundraising community.

Advertisement

A number of CIoF’s volunteer-led regional and special interest groups are also offering bursaries, including East Anglia, East Midlands, Events Fundraising, Legacy and In-Memory, London & South East, Northern Ireland, Researchers in Fundraising, and South West. Several of these include a contribution towards travel costs of up to £160. Full details and the application form are available from the CIOF Convention section.



Early career fundraisers package

For those in their first three years of fundraising, a heavily discounted two-day ticket is available, including morning sessions, lunch with guest speakers, and afternoon access to Convention content and career advice. Places are limited to 100 delegates.

The deadline for applications is 17:00 on 20 March. Details are also available from the CIOF Convention section.



Early bird tickets

In addition, anyone can pay less at present for Convention tickets. A 10% early bird discount on Convention tickets is available until 16 March 2026.

Other event bursaries

In addition to the Fundraising Convention there are other bursaries available from across the CIOF.

For example, the CIOF London and SE group is offering bursaries to attend its Introduction to Fundraising courses which take place in London and Brighton. “To ensure these sessions are accessible to everyone, a bursary place is available for every single session”.

The bursary scheme is open to anyone working in the charity sector, or to people who want to move to the sector, and who live or work in London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex. You do not need to be a CIOF member to apply for one of these bursaries.

There are bursaries available for the South West Conference. The deadline closes at 21.00 on 8 March.