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Charity fundraising platform for children raises £1 million

Howard Lake

Howard Lake | 15 March 2026 | News

Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better, it's not
Image: quote from The Lorax, image by Superkind.org

A UK-based fundraising platform which launched two years ago with the aim of helping children raise money for charities and good causes has now collected more than £1 million in donations. 

SuperKind enables children to campaign and raise money for charities and organisations close to their hearts, including Comic Relief, Children In Need and WWF.

Thousands of UK school children have used the platform over the past two years with almost 500 schools and PTAs signing up to take part. 

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As a result around 500 different charities have received donations, including national organisations and local grassroots organisations, including neighbourhood food banks and community projects. 

More than 10,000 children have used the platform. The average raised by each child for their chosen charity is £100

SuperKind claims to be “the world’s only cross-charity fundraising platform that is legally accessible to young people under 16”.

It cites research by The Jubilee Centre for Character & Values at The University of Birmingham that found that children who engage in meaningful fundraising before the age of 10 “are twice as likely to be regularly charitable as adults” (A Habit of Service: The Factors that sustain service in young people, 2017).

Statistics on user numbers, activities and amounts raised on SuperKind.
Image: SuperKind


Successful campaigns run by children include:

Superkind Co–founder Keren Mitchell said:

“When we started Superkind, we believed that children, when given the opportunity, would do extraordinary things for others. Crossing £1 million raised for charity proves that belief was well placed… 

“What’s been so powerful is watching children connect personally with causes that matter to them, whether supporting BBC Children in Need, Comic Relief or grassroots charities in their own communities. Every partnership represents not just funds raised, but awareness built, empathy deepened and futures changed”.

 

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Howard Lake

About Howard Lake
Howard Lake is consultant editor of UK Fundraising. He founded the site in 1994 and successfully sold it in 2022. As director of Giving X Ltd he is exploring growing giving on a massive scale. He is the founder of Fundraising Camp and co-founder of GoodJobs.

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