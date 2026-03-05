Iris Prize opens to find rising young voices in global conservation The Iris Project

The Iris Prize, a global award supporting young environmental leaders aged 14 to 24, is inviting applications for 2026. Now in its fifth year, the prize is a key pillar of The Iris Project, established to provide crucial resources, trust, and visibility to youth-led initiatives working to protect and restore nature worldwide.

The initiative is directly addressing the significant funding gap for young leaders, particularly in the Global South, where youth-led climate work often lacks adequate financial support, receiving just 0.96% of global climate funding.

From early ideas to established initiatives, they support young people working on solutions for nature with flexible funding and practical support.

Advertisement

In 2026, the prize will award three winners and six runners-up with flexible, trust-based grants ranging from $1,500 to $15,000, along with expert mentorship and skills-building opportunities.

Since its inception in 2022, The Iris Prize has directed over £746,537 toward youth-led environmental projects across 20 countries, supporting 28 different initiatives.



Image: The Iris Project



Projects of interest include Oceans & Coastal Restoration, Climate Justice & Equity, and Sustainable Food Systems. Director Millie Edwards notes a particular emphasis this year on outreach across the Pacific, Asia, Africa, and Latin America to ensure resources reach leaders on the frontlines of climate breakdown.

The founders of the Iris Prize also hope that it will inspire other funders to emulate their approach, toseeking more effective, long-term support for youth-led climate and nature work.

Applications for the Iris Prize are open from 4 March until 8 April 2026.