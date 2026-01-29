Julia Rausing Trust gives £1 million grant to St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity Photo by Javier Martinez on Unsplash

The Julia Rausing Trust has announced a £1 million grant to St Martin-in-the-Fields, the national homelessness charity based in London, to be given over the next two years.

The funding will help the charity provide emergency grants, supporting thousands of people across the UK move out of homelessness.

This is the Trust’s largest donation to St Martin-in-the-Fields to date and builds on its previous support for the Vicar’s Relief Fund, which provides emergency financial assistance to people in vulnerable situations so they can find, and keep, a safe place to live.

Supporting two sub-programmes

The grant will support two sub-programmes: a pilot VRP Sustaining Accommodation that builds upon learning from the Preventing Eviction Grants programme to help people sustain newly secured accommodation, and the VRP Emergency Grants, which provide rapid emergency financial assistance to help people across the UK access safe housing.

The Frontline Worker Survey 2025 reported that 85% of frontline staff have seen increased demand on services in the past year, and 83% say it is becoming more difficult to secure suitable housing for those they support.

Simon Fourmy, Chief Executive of The Julia Rausing Trust, said:

“The Julia Rausing Trust is pleased to continue its support for St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity with this new grant. The funding will support the charity’s ongoing efforts to provide effective and compassionate help to people experiencing homelessness, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this work over the next two years”.

Duncan Shrubsole, Chief Executive of St-Martin-in-the-Fields Charity, thanked the Trust for its support, saying:

“Their funding will enable us to offer vital support to thousands of people experiencing homelessness over the next two years, changing many lives in the process. We are deeply grateful for their continued commitment to our work.”

About the trust

The Julia Rausing Trust was established in memory of the late British philanthropist Julia Rausing, (née Delves-Broughton), who died in 2024. The Julia Rausing Trust will see £100 million donated to charities and organisations in its first year and annually thereafter.