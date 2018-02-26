London Marathon Charitable Trust delivers £1m in grants

The London Marathon Charitable Trust has given new grants totalling more than £1million to projects in London, Surrey and South Northamptonshire with the next deadlines for applications in April.

The Trust has now awarded more than £68 million in total. Its latest grants include £140,000 to English National Ballet towards a community Engagement Space at the organisation’s new home on London City Island. Jubilee Hall Trust received £165,000 towards remodelling and refurbishing Jubilee Hall Gym, while London Councils Kingston and Hackney received grants totalling £175,000 to upgrade key community play facilities, and Harrow Council received £10,000 towards an accessible studio for dance and physical activities.

In total, 19 grants were awarded by The London Marathon Charitable Trust totalling £1,014,590. Of those grants, £712,250 were awarded to projects in London boroughs, £276,000 to four projects in Surrey and £26,340 awarded to two projects in South Northamptonshire.

The Trust aims to help make high-quality, accessible and affordable opportunities for sport, play and physical activity available, primarily in the areas in which London Marathon Events Limited organises mass-participation sporting events. The funding goes towards facilities projects that inspire increased participation in physical activity, sport and play. The Trust supports organisations with a clear commitment to getting people more active and effective strategies for helping people to build physical activity into their daily lives.

The next deadlines for applying to the London Marathon Charitable Trust are:

Small Capital Grants Programme (£5,000-£20,000) – Tuesday 17 April 2018

Major Capital Grants Programme (£20,001-£150,000) – Stage One: Tuesday 17 April 2018

Sarah Ridley, Chief Grants Officer of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, said:

“We are in the midst of a physical inactivity and obesity crisis. The long term health and wellbeing of children and young people is at serious risk due to the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles. At the same time, certain sections of the population are much more likely to suffer the adverse consequences of being inactive. Continued investment in accessible and inclusive facilities and opportunities to be physically active has never been more important. The Trust provides grants to organisations which can demonstrate a real commitment to engaging and supporting the whole community to be more active, more often.”

Pictured: Harrow Arts Centre